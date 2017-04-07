12 Things Not to Say to a Person Struggling With Depression

With over 300 million people affected, depression is the leading cause of ill health globally. In India, nearly 50 million people suffer from disorders like depression and anxiety.

Depression is plaguing our country and affecting people around us more often than we realise. It is a medical condition, it can’t just go away. A person can’t just be expected to get over it, any more than they can will themselves to get over a broken arm.

It has physical manifestations in the brain along with chemical imbalances. You can’t make that go away by simply “cheering up”.

A person going through it is already having a tough time, don’t make it harder for them by saying the following things. Instead, give them the support they need.