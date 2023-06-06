5 Health Benefits of Eating White Rice Everyday

White rice has been in the limelight for quite some time now and definitely not for the right reasons. But does deserve the backlash it is getting? We don't think so. White rice may not be as healthy as the brown rice but it is better in some cases. White rice is highly processed and missing its hull (the hard protective coating), bran (outer layer), and germ (nutrient-rich core) while in brown rice, only the hull is removed.
Though white rice is processed, it is not that bad since the low fiber content and presence of folate makes it a better option who need nutrients and have digestive issues. You can always have lentils, vegetables, and meat with white rice for a balanced diet.
Check out the benefits of white rice in detail below.
Rich in Nutrients- White rice is an excellent source of manganese, iron, vitamin B, and other nutrients like thiamin, niacin, and riboflavin. Rice has over 30% of the daily value (DV) of manganese and provides 2.7mg or 15% of the DV of iron. It provides 14.9 mg of magnesium, as well
Improves Bone Health- As mentioned below, white rice is a good source of magnesium as well. Rice can help you reach the 420 mg recommended daily. According to Healthline, magnesium is the structural component of bones that helps in hundreds of enzyme reactions involved in synthesizing DNA and proteins. They also help in proper nerve conduction and muscle contraction. Thus, white rice is beneficial for good bone health.
Improves Colon Health- Rice contains higher levels of resistant starch but the rice becomes high in resistant starch when it is cooked and cooled down properly. Studies prove that resistant starch can form specific fatty acids that help the colon stay healthy by promoting good bacteria. Also, these fatty acids reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.
Gluten-Free- Rice is a naturally gluten-free grain thus it can be consumed by people who follow a strict gluten-free diet due to their preference or diseases they might be suffering from. It is also useful to people with celiac disease and non-celiac sensitivity. Rice can be converted into flour, noodles, bread, and syrup as well as milk thus a replacement for dairy as well.
Source of Instant Energy- People who participate in athletic performance and hard-core activities need a lot of energy and the only source can be carbohydrates. White rice is rich in carbs and has a low-fiber profile. Thus, a high-carb profile gives an instant boost in energy without blood sugar spikes due to fiber.
