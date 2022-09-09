India Bans Export of Broken Rice, Imposes 20% Export Tax on Non Basmati Rice

After imposing 20 percent export duty on non-basmati rice, the government has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability, according to a government notification.

"Export policy of broken rice ...is amended from ‘Free' to ‘Prohibited'," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated 8 September 2022.

The notification comes into effect from 9 September 2022.

Provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable to this notification, it added.