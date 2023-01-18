Bone Health: 7 tips for Healthy Bones

Bones are the structural base of the body and they have many other functions as well. They provide structure, protect the organs, anchor muscles, and store calcium. It is believed that people have to work from their childhood itself to build strong bones. But not to worry! We have come up with a few tips to take during adulthood that will help protect bone health.

Your bones change continuously and new bone forms replacing the weared-out, broken bone. In your younger years, new bone is formed faster than the old bone breaks down thus increasing your bone mass. Most people reach their peak bone mass around the age of 30 and after that, bone remodeling continues, but you lose more bone mass than you gain.

Thus, after 30 people's risk to suffer from osteoporosis — a condition that causes bones to become weak and brittle — increases depending on their bone mass.