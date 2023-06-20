Explained: Why Nepal Capital Has Banned All Indian Films Amid 'Adipurush' Row

Balendra Shah has urged the makers of Adipurush to remove the section of the film that refers to Sita as the “daughter of India”. He has alleged that the dialogue is misleading – and any screening of the film will cause “irreparable damage”.

Sita’s birthplace has been disputed for a while, with some believing that she was born in Nepal’s Janakpur, the kingdom of her father King Janak, and others believing that her birthplace is in a district in Bihar.

Note: The translation mentions '2 days' whereas Shah has mentioned a time period of '3 days'.