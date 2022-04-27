LIC IPO | Why Did the Government Cut Its Valuation by Half? We Explain
Why did the government, which owns a 100 percent stake in the company, cut down LIC IPO's valuation?
While the initial public offerings (IPOs) launched last year garnered a positive response, it seems the government has sensed the dropping temperature around the much-awaited Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO, for it has nearly halved its valuation and cut the size of the issue by one-third in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday evening, 26 April.
The LIC's IPO, which holds the key to the Centre's plan to meet its disinvestment targets, has now been valued at close to Rs 6 lakh crore, from the earlier Rs 17 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, the price band for the IPO has also been halved and is now set at Rs 902 to Rs 949.
And yet, it is going to be the largest ever IPO listing. But why did the government, which owns a 100 percent stake in the company, cut down its valuation? How much impact has the Russia-Ukraine war had on this? We explain.
1. Why Did the Government Cut Down LIC IPO’s Valuation?
Narayan Madhavan, senior journalist and commentator, told The Quint, "Globally, the market is in a bit of an uncertain mood. If you look at the inflation today: Australia’s inflation has risen to 20-year highs, India’s inflation (WPI) is in double digit. The Ukraine war is also happening, so there is tussle over everything from ruble payment to speculation over nuclear war. Typically, this becomes more of a buyer’s market than a seller’s market."
However, he adds, "The government is keen to get this (disinvestment) process going, it gets money and it wants to show that it’s progressing with the reform process."
LIC announced on Wednesday, 27 April, that it has fixed the price band for its upcoming Rs 21,000 crore IPO at Rs 902-949 per share.
India now expects to raise up to $2.74 billion from selling a 3.5 percent stake in LIC, a third of the original expectations and a billion short of the original projection.
Further, at the new rate, the government could raise $2.61 billion at the lower end of the price band.
"Despite the reduced valuation, it makes sense for the government to have the LIC IPO for three reasons: The government will get some money anyway, it can show that they are going ahead with the reform process and privatisation, and that if you are in a buyer's market, you could use the money for the extra expenditure you might need to control the fiscal deficit."
2. How Much Impact Has the Russia-Ukraine War Had on This?
Madhavan states, "The Ukraine war was a big setback for the government, because it was planning to have the LIC IPO sometime in March. If you look at the current Financial Year, market rates have gone up, they are inching up, and now the government can also not borrow easily. Therefore, the valuation becomes more of a practical move on part of the government."
On Monday, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan emphasised that the central bank will have to raise interest rates to control inflation and stated that the hikes need not be considered by politicians and bureaucrats as some "anti-national" activity.
In view of this, Mahdavan adds, "Rajan, who is usually a critic of the government, has advocated for the interest rate hikes for the Reserve bank and hike in fuel prices, in order for the government to keep the fiscal deficit in check. These are ways of telling the world that we are stable, we are dependable, and that we are rational."
"The government cannot afford to sit on a high horse and hence lowering the valuation price ensures government revenue, pushes ahead with reforms, and shows that the government can be practical."
3. Will the Discounts for Policyholders Make This a Bumper Offer?
"Since LIC is a virtual monopoly with a 60 percent market share or more, and it is a dependable company in the long run, it is highly unlikely that this will have a reverse impact.”
Madhavn told The Quint, "I think the government wants to make this a success story on the back of policyholders. It is a public sector company and has no sex appeal like Reliance for example. There is in fact an argument possible that LIC is a safe haven investment, considering how giant companies like HDFC or Google have performed recently."
"LIC falls into the blue-chip category, and it is widely believed that it will zoom into the NIFTY, because of the huge size of the company," he adds.
Further, he said that buying a "LIC share is almost like buying a bond in some ways and a good share is better than an average bond."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
