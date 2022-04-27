LIC IPO | Why Did the Government Cut Its Valuation by Half? We Explain

While the initial public offerings (IPOs) launched last year garnered a positive response, it seems the government has sensed the dropping temperature around the much-awaited Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO, for it has nearly halved its valuation and cut the size of the issue by one-third in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday evening, 26 April.

The LIC's IPO, which holds the key to the Centre's plan to meet its disinvestment targets, has now been valued at close to Rs 6 lakh crore, from the earlier Rs 17 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the price band for the IPO has also been halved and is now set at Rs 902 to Rs 949.

And yet, it is going to be the largest ever IPO listing. But why did the government, which owns a 100 percent stake in the company, cut down its valuation? How much impact has the Russia-Ukraine war had on this? We explain.