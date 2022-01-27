Budget 2022: Is the BJP Govt’s Economic Reforms Momentum Dying?

The NDA Government carried out a slew of important structural reforms in its first term (2014-2019).

India’s highly complex and disintegrated indirect taxation system was replaced with the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which replaced numerous Union and state taxes and cesses with a single national GST taxation system. The enactment of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to defenestrate corrupt and inefficient promoters and provide a business-like and efficient resolution mechanism for non-performing assets of banks was the other significant reform.

In its second term, the NDA government has focussed more on its political agenda. However, three economic reforms – privatisation of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), including banks and insurance companies, liberalisation of domestic agriculture produce trade and markets, and the introduction of competition in electricity distribution and supply – did constitute planks of a formidable economic reform agenda.

Unfortunately, all three initiatives have either unravelled or lost momentum.