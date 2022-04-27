LIC IPO to Open on 4 May, Price Band Fixed At Rs 902-949 Per Share

Pandey further added that the government had a strong commitment to disinvest LIC, and said that its listing will be high value enhancing in the long term.

Speaking at the press conference, LIC Chairman MR Kumar said that the company had struggled in the first two decades to sell insurance in India.

"Then it gathered momentum in the 70s and 80s. That was LIC 1.0. Then it adapted to competition, which was LIC 2.0. And now this is LIC 3.0," he went on to say.