Rajput Pride, Historical Purism: What's Sukhdev Gogamedi's Karni Sena All About?

The Karni Senas have also indulged in several political protests to give voice to their community's demands.

One of their most oft-pressed demands have been to do with reservations for community members in political establishments and government-run schools and colleges.

"We want some reforms in the reservation system. There are poor Rajputs. We want reservations based on the economic status of the people," Vishvabhandu Banna, the general secretary of SRKS, had earlier told The Quint.

The SRKS had also led agitations for Rajasthani to be recognised as a state language under Schedule VIII of the Indian Constitution.

Political parties in Rajasthan often have to lend a ear to the Karni Sena's demands owing to their influence in the Rajput community. Rajputs are a key electoral voter base in the north Indian state, and comprise immense clout in at least 25 out of 200 Assembly seats.