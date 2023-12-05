Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi of Karni Sena Shot Dead: Who Was He & Who Killed Him?

It is a gangland killing that will be talked about for years in Rajasthan. SriRashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house in Jaipur on Tuesday by three armed men.

The men entered Gogamedi's house in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area pretending to be common people who wanted to meet him. They even had tea with the Karni Sena leader before they shot him dead.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told reporters, "Three men went to Gogamedi's house and told his security guards that they wanted to meet him. The guards took them inside and the men talked to Gogamedi for 10 minutes before opening fire at him." While one of the assailants, who was identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, died in the exchange of fire, the remaining two managed to flee on a scooty they snatched from a person outside Gogamedi's house, he said.