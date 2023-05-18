Explained: F1 Cancels Emilia Romagna GP Amid Floods – What Happens Next?

The 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the sixth race in Formula 1's 2023 calender that was scheduled to be held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari this Sunday, 21 May, has been cancelled owing to adverse weather conditions and heavy flooding in the region.

With the focus now shifting to the next race in Monaco, amid little clarity on any plausibility of rescheduling, here is all that you need to know about what is currently happening, has previously happened, and is likely to happen in the world of F1: