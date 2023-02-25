Indian-Origin Strategists Set To Make the Big Decisions in 2023 Formula 1 Season

Formula 1, regarded widely as the pinnacle of motorsport, was nowhere near the pinnacle of sporting popularity in India at the commencement of the new century. The sport was not in its nascent phase – it had just completed its golden jubilee, with the first edition being held way back in 1950.

Yet, with an aura of elitism circumscribing it, Formula 1 was, amid the less financially fortunate nations, regarded as a business meant solely for the obscenely affluent.