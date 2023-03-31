An Indian Prince Died in Italy, Here’s How It Impacted Roman Catholic Norms

"So I listened to the voices

Of the river of Florence

As if before I had been told

What I was now listening to"

- Pablo Neruda

There's a park in Florence, Italy called Le Cascine, flanking the country and, a small square that people familiarly call 'the Indian'.

It is the extreme western offshoot of the Cascine Park, a destination for romantic walks that until a few years ago was open in the field guard building. There's also a bridge nearby inaugurated in 1978, called the 'Bridge of the Indian', referring to the small square and the monument standing on it.