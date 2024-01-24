ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Most Hurtful': Netizens React to Vicky Jain's Eviction From Bigg Boss 17

Netizens expressed their disappointment as Vicky Jain got evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

Quint Entertainment
TV
Vicky Jain was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house on the 100th day, marking a mid-week elimination and the last eviction before the season finale. His wife Ankita Lokhande was visibly emotional, shedding tears as Vicky exited the show.

However, many were disappointed with the eviction. The contestant was clearly one of the more liked people in the Bigg Boss house. As he bid farewell, social media users took to the internet to lament his loss from the house. They called him one of the best contestants who deserved to win.

One of the users wrote, "For me #BiggBoss17 will be remembered for VickyJain WELL PLAYED VICKY BHAIYA"

Netizens expressed their disappointment as Vicky Jain got evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

Another user said, "Vicky Jain came to the show as Ankita's husband leaving the show as Vicky Bhaiya."

Netizens expressed their disappointment as Vicky Jain got evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

Here are some other reactions:

Netizens expressed their disappointment as Vicky Jain got evicted from Bigg Boss 17.
Netizens expressed their disappointment as Vicky Jain got evicted from Bigg Boss 17.
Netizens expressed their disappointment as Vicky Jain got evicted from Bigg Boss 17.
Netizens expressed their disappointment as Vicky Jain got evicted from Bigg Boss 17.
Netizens expressed their disappointment as Vicky Jain got evicted from Bigg Boss 17.
Topics:  Bigg Boss   Ankita Lokhande 

