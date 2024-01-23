Bigg Boss 17, Episode 100 Written Update: Vikki Gets Evicted Before the Finals

Vikki and Ankita are seen talking in the garden where Vikki accepts that this house has taught them so much. Later glance smart lock screen asks people to stay alert during the last days. Ankita comes to console Mannara when she walks out. Vikki says that Mannara didn't reply to him several times in the day. Later Munawar goes to Mannara and makes her understand that questions of the media can be difficult. She cries and says that she can't handle Ankita's hypocrisy. Vikki and Abhishek make fun and say that Munawar will come out tomorrow after talking to Mannara since she talks so much. Arun talks to Ankita about Sushant Singh's popularity worldwide. Munawar says that Mannara starts disliking people when they call her out or show her the mirror.

Munawar and other contestants make fun of his and Mannara's equation. Later Ankita talks to Mannara and she says that she just want to be cordial till the end of the show. They discuss how Ankita was affected from Vikki and Mannara's equation. Ankita asks her to come out and sit with everyone. Vikki and Mannara discuss the media round to which Vikki says that one should not defend everything and should accept a few things as they are. Vikki feels that he has learnt to understand things rather than always trying to make Ankita understand. Munawar and Mannara get in an argument over chopping and Munawar calls her stupid.