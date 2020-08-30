'KBC 12' Promo: Big B Tells People Not to Bow Down To Setbacks
The hugely popular quiz show returns with its 12th season.
Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the production team had confirmed that this season would be the first which would be managed completely digitally. From the selection process to the screening, everything will be conducted online.
Now, Sony TV has taken to social media to share a promo from the show.
In it, a participant can be seen telling Amitabh Bachchan how his business collapsed during lockdown and how he will be starting all over again. To which Big B tells people not to bow down to 'setbacks' but answer them with 'comebacks'. The tagline for this year is, "Setback ka jawaab #Comeback se do".
Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the campaign for KBC, told Mumbai Mirror, "This year has been very challenging for all of us. However, this year we have also explored never-thought-of avenues and it has been a great learning experience. The idea of this campaign is also to inspire people to move ahead in life".
Amitabh Bachchan, who had recovered from coronavirus some time back, had taken to his blog to share the experience of getting back on the sets in a post-COVID world. Describing everyone donning PPE suits, Big B had written that it felt he was in "a sea of blue PPE". "This was never expected .. never the time to see such visuals .. but there it is ..", he had added.
