'KBC 12' Promo: Big B Tells People Not to Bow Down To Setbacks

In it, a participant can be seen telling Amitabh Bachchan how his business collapsed during lockdown and how he will be starting all over again. To which Big B tells people not to bow down to 'setbacks' but answer them with 'comebacks'. The tagline for this year is, "Setback ka jawaab #Comeback se do".

Nitesh Tiwari, who directed the campaign for KBC, told Mumbai Mirror, "This year has been very challenging for all of us. However, this year we have also explored never-thought-of avenues and it has been a great learning experience. The idea of this campaign is also to inspire people to move ahead in life".

Amitabh Bachchan, who had recovered from coronavirus some time back, had taken to his blog to share the experience of getting back on the sets in a post-COVID world. Describing everyone donning PPE suits, Big B had written that it felt he was in "a sea of blue PPE". "This was never expected .. never the time to see such visuals .. but there it is ..", he had added.