In a Sea of Blue PPE: Amitabh Bachchan Resumes Shooting for 'KBC'

Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for his extremely popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has not shied away from continuing his work as he gave a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram as well as his blog.

The senior Bachchan shared a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sunday, writing, “..it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE”. The picture showed the crew wearing protective suits and face masks.

He recalled his long tenure as the show’s host and wrote, “KBC 12.. started 2000 ..today year 2020 .. 20 years! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime!!”