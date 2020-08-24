In a Sea of Blue PPE: Amitabh Bachchan Resumes Shooting for 'KBC'
The actor celebrates 20 years of being a part of the show.
Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for his extremely popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has not shied away from continuing his work as he gave a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram as well as his blog.
The senior Bachchan shared a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sunday, writing, “..it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE”. The picture showed the crew wearing protective suits and face masks.
He recalled his long tenure as the show’s host and wrote, “KBC 12.. started 2000 ..today year 2020 .. 20 years! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime!!”
Elaborating on his experience of shooting in a post-COVID world in his blog, Amitabh wrote that nobody was ready to see such visuals. "This was never expected .. never the time to see such visuals .. but there it is ..
.. recognised faces now unrecognisable .. and the doubts whether we are in the right place , with the right people .. but .. we muster up the fears and be on ... there is great consideration and care being extended .. all precautions carefully worked out and followed ..
.. precautions were there earlier too in times of distress .. but this time its severe .. its personal .. this time they know its fatality , God forbid .. and that lingers .. the lightheartedness has sealed itself .. isolated .. do the do and leave...", the actor wrote.
A week ago, Amitabh Bachchan had penned in his blog that shooting would soon resume for KBC with every precaution in place. In May, he had filmed the promo and selection process of the show and had dismissed any safety concerns about working during the lockdown.
The production team confirmed that this season would be the first which would be managed completely digitally. From the selection process to the screening, everything will be conducted online.
Big B is also working on multiple films which are in various stages of production. Some of these include Jhund by Nagraj Manjule and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.