US Distributors To Launch Full Academy Awards Campaign For 'RRR', After Snub

According to the same report, U.S. distributor for the film is calling on the 10,000 Academy members to consider voting for the film in all categories. The film is all set to be submitted for best picture, director (S.S. Rajamouli), original screenplay (Rajamouli and V. Vijayendra Prasad), lead actor (for both N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan) and more categories.

The president of Variance Films, Dylan Marchetti told Variety, “Over the last six months, we have seen the joy that S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has brought to global audiences.”

He added, "We have seen the film gross over $140 million worldwide to become one of India’s highest grossing films of all time and become the first film in history to trend globally on Netflix for over 14 weeks."

In the end he went on to say, "Most importantly, we have heard fans from around the world tell us that they believe this is one of the best films of the year from any nation. We agree. We proudly invite the Academy to consider ‘RRR’ in all categories.”