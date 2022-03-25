'RRR' Movie Review: SS Rajamouli Mounts Yet Another Riveting Visual Spectacle

A man after being bitten by a poisonous snake breaks a wall with his own fist! When he's on death row and in solitary confinement he does push ups! Someone else has his legs broken but takes ferocious leaps in the air to kill his target! SS Rajamouli’s 3-hour-long, hypnotic spectacle RRR is made up of many such moments that nudge us to suspend our disbelief. “Load, aim and shoot! “ - that’s what Rajamouli’s screenplay and K V Vijayendra Prasad’s story is all about unencumbered as it is by the need to be historically accurate or even logical for that matter. The only way to have fun then is to unquestioningly surrender yourself to this ambitious setup where the directors’s mastery over his craft is never in doubt.



RRR is set in the 1920s and revolves around the lives of two revolutionaries – Alluri Seetharama Raju who waged an armed campaign against the British and Komaram Bheem a tribal from the Gond tribe who fought against atrocities heaped on his people. There is no historical evidence to show that the two ever met or fought together but Rajamouli reimagines history and weaves a story around their meeting.