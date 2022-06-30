Filmmaker Nalin Pandya Becomes First Gujarati to Join Oscars Committee
Actors Kajol and Suriya have also been invited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science.
Nalin Kumar Pandya, also known as Pan Nalin, is a filmmaker of Indian origin. He has now become the first Gujarati to be inducted by The Academy. He has been invited to join the Oscars committee by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as its member for 2022.
He spoke about his selection as per a report by The Indian Express and said, “I feel honored -and empowered. Somehow many years ago I chose a path that was difficult and unwalkable. Today is a glory day. What I did in my solitude finally echoes in multitudes. Thank you, Academy, for believing in my cinema and encouraging me to go on. I am super excited about this new beginning. A new journey commences today.”
“It’s ( The Academy selection) a huge recognition for me. I was invisible to the rest of India, but very visible to the world. Huge honour, finally what I have been doing for 17 years alone, somewhere is echoed by big directors,” he went on to add.
The distinguished filmmaker has been selected on the basis of the two films that he directed – Samsara (2001) Chhello Show (2021).
In a statement shared on their website, the Academy informed that the invitation had been extended to artistes who have "distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures".
Moreover, filmmaker Reema Kagti, actors Kajol and Suriya, and the makers of the documentary Writing With Fire, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, are among the 397 new members invited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.
