Thunivu First Look: Ajith Kumar Stars In H Vinoth's Action-Packed Film

Kapoor used the hashtags of Thunivu, No Guts No Glory, AK61 First Look and AK61 in his caption. He also went on to tag everyone who is associated with the project.

Not much is known about the project other than the fact that the story is an action-packed film. The leading stars also went on to share the poster of the film, not revealing too much about the plot in question.

In the poster the actor is seen holding a gun and resting on a chair. he is seen wearing a white shirt and trousers. His face isn't clearly visible due to his beard. But he is also seen wearing sunglasses.