Boney Kapoor Speaks About the Advice He Gave Khushi Before Her Acting Debut

Producer Boney Kapoor is busy with the promotion of his upcoming Tamil productions, including Nenjukku Needhi, starring Udhainidhi Stalin, and Veetla Vishesham (starring RJ Balaji). The former is a remake of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15. Boney is also working with Ajith on the untitled AK 61.

Amidst the busy schedule, he speaks to The Quint about his latest ventures and his daughter Khushi Kapoor's acting debut with Zoya Akhtar.