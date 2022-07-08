'My Journey is Now Complete': Make- Up Artist Mitta on Getting Union Membership
Mitta Antony, a woman make-up artist from Kerala, got a union membership after an 11-year-long struggle.
After 11 long years, Mitta Antony from Kerala became the first officially recognized woman make-up artist in the Malayalam cinema industry.
Speaking to The Quint, Mitta opened up about her long struggle to get a membership in the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Make-Up Union. She even explained what this historic achievement means for her and fellow women make-up artists.
"It is both a sense of relief and achievement that I made it, because it has been quite a long journey".Mitta Antony
Talking about her passion for make-up Mitta said, "When I was young I used to be amused at the variety of looks that stalwarts like Mammootty and Kamal Haasan experimented with for their films. All these brilliant looks are only possible with the help of a make-up artist, and that inspired me to become one. But back then I didn’t know that there weren’t any female make-up artists. When I tried to apply for a registration after my graduation in 2011, my membership request was denied because I am a woman”.
Mitta further said that because she was among the handful make-up artists working in Kerala, she had to hire assistants from other cities like Mumbai and Chennai "Since the charges of assistants are higher than those working in Kerala, I had to cut down on my remuneration to afford them".
"Every time I was offered a movie, my mental health would crumble due to the low remuneration and my struggles. I would return home at the end of the day and heave a big sigh. So many times I've considered quitting and taking up another job".Mitta Antony, Make-up artist from Kerala
'Every Time I Decided to Leave Some Miracle Happened'
About not giving up and fighting to achieve her goal, Mitta said, ”My passion lies in make-up and movies. Every time I decided to quit this profession a miracle would happen. The first time I decided to quit was in 2016-2017. Then I got a call to be a part of the movie Udalazham. The second time I wanted to move on, Anjali Menon asked me to join the team of Koode. These projects kept me going".
Mitta expressed how grateful she is for the support she received from WCC (Women in Cinema Collective) and filmmakers like Anjali Menon and Don Palathara, who stood by her and gave her opportunities.
"When FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan informed me that my membership card had been allocated, I felt that my journey was complete".Mitta Antony, Make-up artist from Kerala
Speaking about what this victory means to her, Mitta elaborated that she feels she is now a role model for many aspiring women make-up artists. “This is not just my achievement, but it belongs to all the women. I will support them in every capacity".
Mitta Antony has worked as a make-up artist predominantly in the Malayalam film industry. Some of her works include prominent films, like the critically acclaimed Udalazham, Don Palathara's 1956, Prithviraj Sukumar-starrer Koode, Central Travancore and the upcoming The Family.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.