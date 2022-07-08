'My Journey is Now Complete': Make- Up Artist Mitta on Getting Union Membership

Talking about her passion for make-up Mitta said, "When I was young I used to be amused at the variety of looks that stalwarts like Mammootty and Kamal Haasan experimented with for their films. All these brilliant looks are only possible with the help of a make-up artist, and that inspired me to become one. But back then I didn’t know that there weren’t any female make-up artists. When I tried to apply for a registration after my graduation in 2011, my membership request was denied because I am a woman”.

Mitta further said that because she was among the handful make-up artists working in Kerala, she had to hire assistants from other cities like Mumbai and Chennai "Since the charges of assistants are higher than those working in Kerala, I had to cut down on my remuneration to afford them".