After 11 Years, Woman Make-up Artist From Kerala Gets Union Membership

Antony had applied for the union membership, shortly after she graduated from the Pattanam Rasheed Make-Up Academy in Kochi, in 2011. At the time, she was told that there was no space for women make-up artists at the union.

In an interview given to The News Minute, Antony said, "Because I did not have a membership at the FEFKA, very few people wanted to work with me. The ones who joined rarely had any respect for me. If I asked something of them, they'd tell me I am not even a FEFKA member. They'd insult my work. Most of the time, I would put up with everything, because of my passion for the work. I wouldn't even mind the meagre payments or the poor conditions at work. But at some point, I had enough."