ADVERTISEMENT

'Soorarai Pottru' & 'Karnan' Actor 'Poo' Ramu Passes Away at 60

Mammooty, Seenu Ramasamy, Udhayanidhi Stalin and TN CM Stalin mourn Ramu's demise.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Soorarai Pottru' & 'Karnan' Actor 'Poo' Ramu Passes Away at 60
i

Veteran Kollywood actor 'Poo' Ramu passed away on Monday, 27 June, at the age of 60. He was reportedly hospitalised in Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital after he had a massive cardiac arrest on Friday.

Who is 'Poo' Ramu?

ADVERTISEMENT

A street theatre artiste turned film actor, Poo Ramu rose to fame after essaying a role in the critically acclaimed Sasi directorial Poo in 2008.

He later featured in well-known films such as Seenu Ramasamy's Neerparavai (2012), Pa Ranjith Productions' Pariyerum Perumal (2018), Ram’s Peranbu (2018) & Thangameenkal (2013), Dhanush-starrer Karnan (2021) and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru (2020). Ramu was also a member of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers’ Association and was a part of the theatre group Chennai Kalai Kuzhu.

Also Read

'Didn't Want to Direct 'Rocketry' After Ananth Mahadevan Opted Out': R Madhavan

'Didn't Want to Direct 'Rocketry' After Ananth Mahadevan Opted Out': R Madhavan

Fans, family and the film fraternity, including filmmaker Mari Selvaraj , Malayalam superstar Mammootty and actor politician Udhaynidhi Stalin, mourned the death of the actor. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences and remembered Ramu's contributions in the world of theatre.

Also Read

‘Vikram’ Review: Kamal, Fahadh & Vijay Sethupathi Shine in Lokesh’s Universe

‘Vikram’ Review: Kamal, Fahadh & Vijay Sethupathi Shine in Lokesh’s Universe
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×