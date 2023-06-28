Rashmika Mandanna Begins Shooting for Pushpa 2; Shares Sneak Peek

ADVERTISEMENT
'Pushpa: The Rule' stars Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has started shooting for her upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a sneak peek from the sets of the film. She is all set to portray the character Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film.

Rashmika shared a picture from the sets to simply write "nightshoot."

Take a look here:

The film is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The film starred Allu Arjun in the lead while Fahadh Faasil was also in the film playing a prominent character.

However, the official release date for the film is yet to be unveiled.

Meanwhile, Rashmika also completed shooting for Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will release on 11 August.

Topics:  Rashmika Mandanna   pushpa 2 

