‘Decided To Part Ways Amicably': Rashmika Mandanna's Manager On Rumours of Feud

In an official statement, both Rashmika and her manager said, "There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth."

A recent Pinkvilla report claimed that a source close to them stated, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager."

Meanwhile, Rashmika will next be seen in Animal and Pushpa 2.