Sexiest Man Alive 2022 Chris Evans: Age, Movies, wife, Career, and Other Details

Chris Evans has been listed as the Sexiest Man Alive 2022 by the PEOPLE's Magazine. The title was awarded to the actor by Dwayne Johnson, who is a 2016 Sexiest Man Alive title winner.

"My mom will be so happy," Evans tells PEOPLE of being named the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about." And he's right: his mom Lisa tells PEOPLE, "I am not surprised at all. Our family will be beside themselves."

From playing a selfless, altruistic superhero Captain America in Marvel's multibillion-dollar Avengers franchise to a loving, social media-obsessed dog dad to Dodger, his boxer mix, Evans is much more at ease discussing his career, which has been on fire for the past ten years.

Let's read about the Sexiest Man Alive 2022 Chris Evans' age, career, wife, movies, and more.