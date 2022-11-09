Sexiest Man Alive 2022 Chris Evans: Age, Movies, wife, Career, and Other Details
Chris Evans has been listed as the Sexiest Man Alive 2022 by the PEOPLE's Magazine. Details here.
Chris Evans has been listed as the Sexiest Man Alive 2022 by the PEOPLE's Magazine. The title was awarded to the actor by Dwayne Johnson, who is a 2016 Sexiest Man Alive title winner.
"My mom will be so happy," Evans tells PEOPLE of being named the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about." And he's right: his mom Lisa tells PEOPLE, "I am not surprised at all. Our family will be beside themselves."
From playing a selfless, altruistic superhero Captain America in Marvel's multibillion-dollar Avengers franchise to a loving, social media-obsessed dog dad to Dodger, his boxer mix, Evans is much more at ease discussing his career, which has been on fire for the past ten years.
Let's read about the Sexiest Man Alive 2022 Chris Evans' age, career, wife, movies, and more.
What Is the Age of Chris Evans - Sexiest Man Alive 2022
The age of The Gray Man actor Chris Evans is 41 years.
Sexiest Man Alive 2022 Chris Evans Career: Movies List
Chris Evans is one of the best and talented actors in Hollywood and is well-known for this movies including:
Captain America
The Gray Man
Fantastic Four
Knives Out
Not Another Teen
The Gifted
The Nanny Diaries
Snowpiercer
Is Sexiest Man Alive 2022 Chris Evans Married: Who Is Evans' Wife?
Heartthrob Chris Evans is currently not married but plans to have a wife and enjoy fatherhood. During a media interview with Shondaland, the Gray man actor Chris Evans opened up about finding “someone to spend his life with.”
Chris Said, "[I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live - look, I love what I do, it's great, I pour all of myself into it, but - even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration. In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with. So maybe that."
List of Top 10 Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Following is the complete list of actors who were featured in the PEOPLE's Magazine as Sexiest Man Alive 2022.
1. Chris Evans
2. Kendrick Lamar
3. George Clooney
4. Aaron Judge
5. Robert Pattinson
6. Ke Huy Quan
7. Jack Harlow
8. Jo Koy
9. Diego Luna
10. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.