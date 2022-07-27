Sequel and Spinoff for Ryan Gosling-starrer ‘The Gray Man’ in the Works
'The Gray Man' starred Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush among others.
Netflix’s The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, now has a sequel in the works. Netflix is working on creating a spy franchise out of the IP; the film is reportedly the streaming giant’s most expensive project.
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo will return and so will actor Ryan Gosling. The sequel will be written by Stephen McFeely. Additionally, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will collaborate on a spinoff film, the company announced.
Talking about the sequel, Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement, “The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film.”
They added, “With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”
The Gray Man is based on a book series by Mark Greaney. The film also starred Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters, and Regé-Jean Page. The film started streaming on Netflix on 22 July.
