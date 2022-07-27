Sequel and Spinoff for Ryan Gosling-starrer ‘The Gray Man’ in the Works

Talking about the sequel, Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement, “The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film.”

They added, “With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

The Gray Man is based on a book series by Mark Greaney. The film also starred Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters, and Regé-Jean Page. The film started streaming on Netflix on 22 July.