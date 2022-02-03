ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra & 'Captain America' Star Anthony Mackie Team up For Action Film

The film, titled Ending Things, is said to be something similar to James Cameron's True Lies.

Priyanka Chopra has bagged another Hollywood project after the success of The Matrix Resurrections. The actor will feature alongside Anthony Mackie in Kevin Sullivan's action movie, Ending Things, as per a report by Deadline. The upcoming project is said to be something similar to James Cameron's True Lies.

The report also stated on what could be a possible storyline. “A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her 'business' partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realize she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out.”

Details about Priyanka or Anthony's characters haven't been shared yet. Priyanka will soon be seen in the romantic comedy, Text For You. She also has the spy series, Citadel, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Anthony was last seen in the psychological thriller The Woman in the Window and the anthology series Solos. He is also gearing up to play the role of Captain America in the franchise's fourth film.

