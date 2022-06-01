Pak Singer Shae Gill Hits Back After Being Trolled for Mourning Sidhu Moose Wala
Trolls flooded the Lahore-based singer's DMs, saying that a "Muslim should not offer dua to a non-Muslim."
Pakistan singer Shae Gill hit back at online trolls on Wednesday, 1 June, after facing severe criticism for condoling the death of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, 29 May.
Gill, who rose to fame earlier this year after featuring in the Coke Studio Season 14 song Pasoori alongside Ali Sethi, offered her condolences in an Instagram post.
"Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss," she wrote.
However, trolls flooded the Lahore-based singer's DMs, saying that a "Muslim should not offer dua to a non-Muslim."
Posting screenshots of these hate messages, Gill said, "I've been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions."
Gill added that she was "sick" of people policing her. She said, "I honestly wouldn't have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard."
(With inputs from ANI.)
