Pak Singer Shae Gill Hits Back After Being Trolled for Mourning Sidhu Moose Wala

However, trolls flooded the Lahore-based singer's DMs, saying that a "Muslim should not offer dua to a non-Muslim."

Posting screenshots of these hate messages, Gill said, "I've been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions."

Gill added that she was "sick" of people policing her. She said, "I honestly wouldn't have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard."