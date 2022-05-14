When Life Poses a 'Pasoori', Here's How To Solve It

Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's song Pasoori has spread like wildfire. This is the song that is said to have united music fans across India and Pakistan who simply can't stop humming or grooving to it.

But what does pasoori mean?

It is a Punjabi word that means a dilemma or a conflict that makes us go back and forth on a decision or action. It refers to a situation in which we find ourselves in a mental or physical chaos. In Urdu, pasoori could be loosely translated to kashmakash meaning dilemma.

Tune in to this week's Urdunama episode, as Fabeha Syed looks at the theme of chaos in Urdu poetry and how poets like Shahrayar, Salam Machhlishehri, Ahmad Faraz, and others have chosen to address that through their work.