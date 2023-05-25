Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'N' Roll, Passes Away at 83

Legendary rock 'n' roll star Tina Turner, who became a pop sensation in the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 83. She breathed her last in her Küsnacht home near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative confirmed.
According to reports, Turner was suffering from a prolonged illness and had been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. The singer had a kidney transplant in 2017.
Turner made her foray into the music industry in the 1950s, during the early years of rock 'n' roll. Soon, the pop sensation evolved into an MTV phenomenon.
In the 1980s itself, Turner won eight Grammy Awards, as she also landed dozens of her songs in the Top 40, including 'The Best', 'Typical Male', 'Better Be Good to Me', and 'Private Dancer', among others.
Turner's 1988 Rio de Janeiro show saw the largest concert audience in history for any single performer as it drew 1,80,000 people.
After her 2008 and 2009 world tours, the singer retired from show business.
She is survived by her husband, Erwin Bach, and two sons, whom she adopted.
