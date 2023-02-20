FAQ |Are More Women Being Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer?

The rate of pancreatic cancer is rising 'rapidly' among young women compared to men, found a recent study conducted by researchers in the US.

The large-scale study conducted by researchers from the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Institute in Los Angeles found that in the US, the rate of pancreatic cancer in women under the age of 55 has risen 2.4 percent higher than in men of the same age.

The study also found that the rate of incidence among young Black women rose 2.23 percent higher than among young Black men.