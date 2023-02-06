Grammy Awards 2023: Here's The Full List of Winners

The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on 5 February 2023, ET. The show was held in Las Vegas and Trevor Noah returned as the host for the third time. Moreover, Beyonce scripted history with 32 Grammy wins. Adele won for 'Best Pop Solo Performance' and Harry Styles won for 'Best Pop Vocal Album.'

India's Ricky Kej won a Grammy for 'Best Immersive Audio Album' for his most recent album 'Divine Tides.'

Here's a complete list of winners: