‘Jaggi’ Review: A Poignant Story of Trauma, With No Escape in Rural Punjab

This is the text my friend sent me after we watched Jaggi, a 2021 Punjabi film, which after winning accolades at several international festivals, screened at the 15th edition of the Habitat Film Festival on Sunday, 7 May.

Though my friend and I had gone to the screening together, we didn’t speak after the film got over. There was nothing to say. We were still trying to process what we’d just seen unfold on the screen. Still overwhelmed, shocked, reeling in the climax.

So when I texted my friend a few hours later and asked him what he had thought of Jaggi, he simply said that it’s a film that won’t leave him, not for years. I think that summarises the film for me as well.