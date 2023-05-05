‘Afwaah’ Review: An Engaging Political Thriller About the Need To Ask Questions

By being in the wrong place at the wrong time with good intentions, he and Nivi are now on the run.

Over the duration of one night, Mishra explores how misinformation and fake news spreads through social media and weaponised against the innocent. And it is almost always the innocent and the underprivileged who are the victims of violence.

Before Ahmed gets embroiled in a fabricated ‘love jihad’ controversy, his life is comparatively more sheltered than the other Muslim people we encounter in the film. He rides by instances of mob violence in his fancy car with the windows keeping out almost all sound.