‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ Review: Dimple Kapadia Rules; Women Run the World

The show has all the makings of a thriller-drama: a drug cartel (and Pablo Escobar references), witty one-liners, rival drug lords, an anti-narcotics officer hot on Rani Cooperative’s tail, and a Succession-esque plot line for the waaris. But in trying to make this show about women and their agency, does it rid itself of the male gaze? At the surface level, yes.

The understanding of feminism and female rage in Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo isn’t performative. Savitri’s aim to empower women around her and run a successful drug cartel are contrasted with her willingness to let her son’s compete for her empire despite the fact that her daughter-in-laws and daughter have given their lives and years to it. She is a human of her circumstance and she reacts accordingly.