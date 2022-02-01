Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi Version to Release on This Date
'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is also being remade in Hindi as 'Shehzada' and stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead.
The Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is set to release on 13 February on the Goldmines channel Dhinchaak.
The trailer for the Hindi version was shared with the caption, “Presenting Official Hindi Trailer Of Movie #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo We are excited to announce the release of this highly anticipated film on DHINCHAAK, India’s leading movie channel, A Goldmines venture, on February 13th. This Valentine Week.”
Manish Shah, of Goldmines Films, had earlier released the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise. The 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is also being remade in Hindi as Shehzada and stars Kartik Aaryan and .
The makers of Shehzada and Manish Shah had released a joint statement in January withdrawing the theatrical release of the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The statement read, “Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same.”
After the announcement, Manish Shah had accused Kartik Aaryan of being ‘extremely unprofessional’. In an interaction with IndiaToday, Shah had said, “The makers of Shehzada were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film."
The makers of Shehzada defended Kartik Aaryan. Producer Bhushan Kumar had told ANI that the decision to withdraw the film’s theatrical release was on the producers and the actor’s weren’t involved.
Co-producer Aman Gill added, “Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry.”
The 2020 original Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. The film stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sushanth, Murali Sharma and others.
The film follows the story of Allu Arjun’s character Bantu who feels neglected by his father and later finds out that he was switched as an infant and is actually the sun of a successful businessman.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.