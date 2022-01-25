Shehzada Producers Defend Kartik Aaryan Against Accusations of Unprofessionalism

After producer Manish Shah accused Kartik Aaryan of "unprofessionalism", the makers of Shehzada have stood up for the actor. In an interview with India Today, Shah had alleged that Kartik had threatened to quit the project if the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo released in theatres. Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the movie.

Now, Shehzada producer Bhushan Kumar has told ANI that the decision to release the film was of the producers and not the actor.