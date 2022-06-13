'The Front Man Returns': Netflix Announces 'Squid Game' S2; Dir Shares Details
Netflix shared a teaser featuring the animatronic doll from the 'Red Light, Green Light' game.
Netflix announced, on Sunday (12 June) that the South-Korean survival drama Squid Game is returning for a second season. Sharing a teaser, Netflix wrote, “Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!” The clip shows a close-up of the animatronic doll from Squid Game season 1.
The streaming giant also shared a note from the show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk that read, “A whole new round is coming. It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”
“As the writer, director and producer of a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show,” the note further read.
“And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.”Hwang Dong-hyuk in a statement
He signed off with, “Join us once more for a whole new round. Hwang Dong-hyuk, Director, Writer and Executive Producer of ‘Squid Game’.”
The official Squid Game Twitter handle shared, "On your marks. Get set. Greenlight. Squid Game continues, only on Netflix."
released on 17 September 2021 and soon most-watched series. The show is a survival drama wherein face off in children’s games with deadly consequences. Squid Game season 1 starred Lee Jung-jae, Anupam Tripathi, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, and O Yeong-su among others.
