Scam 2003 Trailer: Hansal Mehta Show Unveils Abdul Karim Telgi's Shocking Story

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will be available to stream from 1 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read

The trailer for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, dropped on 22 August. The highly anticipated crime-thriller show is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It is all set to release on Sony Liv on 1 September.

In the trailer, we see the story of India's biggest stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi unfold. As the mastermind attempts to navigate hurdles in order to achieve success.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT. The series is helmed by the National award-winning director Hansal Mehta.

Scam 2003 revolves around Telgi, the man who started forging stamp papers, which were essential during that time for a host of legal needs.

Meanwhile, the previous season, Scam 1992  followed the story of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Shantilal Mehta.

Topics:  Hansal Mehta 

