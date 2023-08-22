Scam 2003 Trailer: Hansal Mehta Show Unveils Abdul Karim Telgi's Shocking Story

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT. The series is helmed by the National award-winning director Hansal Mehta.

Scam 2003 revolves around Telgi, the man who started forging stamp papers, which were essential during that time for a host of legal needs.

Meanwhile, the previous season, Scam 1992 followed the story of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Shantilal Mehta.