Hansal Mehta’s 'Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' To Release On This Date

Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is all set to release on 2 September. The release date announcement was made by streaming platform, Sony Liv, and they unveiled the date with a title motion poster. The show comes three years after Scam 1992.
The Instagram handle of the Sony Liv page wrote, "As Sony LIV 2.0 turns 3 today, we begin the celebration with a special announcement for you!"
Take a look at the motion poster here:
Scam 2003 is all set to focus on Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind the fake stamp racket. Telgi started forging stamp papers, which were essential during that time for a host of legal needs. The previous season, Scam 1992 followed the story of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Shantilal Mehta.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)