Hansal Mehta’s 'Scam 2003 The Telgi Story' To Release On This Date

'Scam: The Telgi Story' is all set to stream on Sony LIV.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is all set to release on 2 September. The release date announcement was made by streaming platform, Sony Liv, and they unveiled the date with a title motion poster. The show comes three years after Scam 1992.

The Instagram handle of the Sony Liv page wrote, "As Sony LIV 2.0 turns 3 today, we begin the celebration with a special announcement for you!"

Take a look at the motion poster here:

Scam 2003 is all set to focus on Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind the fake stamp racket. Telgi started forging stamp papers, which were essential during that time for a host of legal needs. The previous season, Scam 1992  followed the story of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Shantilal Mehta.

Topics:  Hansal Mehta   Scam 2003 

