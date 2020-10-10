Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992' is a Fairytale With a Caution

Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story is at once a fairytale and cautionary tale. Written by Sumit Purohit and Saurav Dey, directed by Hansal Mehta and adapted from Sucheta Dalal’s book, with Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles, it is an epic of ginormous proportions, resembling the photographs in our albums at home, Kodak moments from the 90’s, a world of muted colours, soft pastels tinged with browns, pinks and blues, like a postcard from a trip sometime in the last century.

This is India in the day and age of analogue, a slower, simpler and sleepier time. The effects of globalisation and liberalisation are just trickling into society, with fancy beer and cola companies making a much noticed appearance into the lives of the rich and powerful (back when Coke and Pepsi were premium luxury items) and a time when fingers were licked before counting the thick wads of paper with Gandhi Ji’s face on them.