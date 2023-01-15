'Phineas and Ferb' Returns to Disney; Makers Announce 40 New Episodes

While Disney Branded TV produces shows for Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior, and Disney XD, it is currently unclear where and when the series will air.

As per Variety, Povenmire shared in a statement, "It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb. I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."