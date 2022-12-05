ADVERTISEMENT

Disney to Get Its First Indian Princess With Gurinder Chadha's Musical Film

'Bride and Prejudice' director Gurinder Chadha will produce and direct the Disney musical.

The Disney Princess franchise is all set to go desi with its first Indian princess. According to Deadline, the Bride and Prejudice director Gurinder Chadha has been commissioned by the House of Mouse to direct and produce the original musical film.

The film's production team will also be joined by The Nutcracker and the Four Realms producer Lindy Goldstein and will be co-written by Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges.

In continuation to the report, Sean Bailey, the President of the Walt Disney Motion Picture Production would be heading the project. However, the details on the film's plot are yet to be disclosed.

Chadha, who owns Bend It Films, has produced films that have collected more than $300 million USD at the global box office. She has also been nominated for the BAFTA Award twice, firstly for her debut film Bhaji on the Beach and secondly for Bend It Like Beckham.

Topics:  Disney   Gurinder Chadha 

