Disney to Get Its First Indian Princess With Gurinder Chadha's Musical Film

The Disney Princess franchise is all set to go desi with its first Indian princess. According to Deadline, the Bride and Prejudice director Gurinder Chadha has been commissioned by the House of Mouse to direct and produce the original musical film.

The film's production team will also be joined by The Nutcracker and the Four Realms producer Lindy Goldstein and will be co-written by Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges.