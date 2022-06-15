Will Disney Lose Subscribers? Losing IPL Digital Media Rights Might Prove Costly

Disney might lose 20 million subscribers after losing the Indian Premier League (IPL) digital media rights bid to Viacom 18, a joint venture between TV18 and Paramount Global. The BCCI sold the media rights for the next five-year cycle (2023-27) of the IPL at a staggering Rs 48,390 crore.

India and other South Asian countries constitute roughly 50 million of Disney subscribers worldwide. The figures account for more than one-third of the company’s customer shares, thanks to the product Disney+ Hotstar, which caters to the cricket viewing experience of these regions.