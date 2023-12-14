Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur & Arjun Kapoor Ep Was Absolutely 'Chaotic'

During a conversation about social media trolling, Karan addressed the unnecessary criticism that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh received for being honest about their relationship in the season's first episode.

Deepika was brutally trolled on social media for confessing that she "casually dated men" even after her marriage with Ranveer.

Giving a befitting reply to the trolls, Karan said, "There was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest; they were earnest. They spoke and shared so much, and they were so gracious. And then you’re f***ing talking about something nonsense."

"I mean, what do you know about somebody’s personal life and marriage? Tu apne ghar pe dekh na. (Look into your own house) I want to show them all my f***ing middle finger," he added.