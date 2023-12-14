Join Us On:
'It Angered Me': Karan Johar on Ranveer-Deepika's Trolling After Koffee Episode

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared in the first episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 8.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Karan Johar addressed the unnecessary criticism that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh received for being honest about their relationship in the season's first episode.

During a conversation about social media trolling, Karan said that the response the episode received online "angered him."

After the episode, Deepika was brutally trolled on social media for confessing that she "casually dated men" even after her marriage to Ranveer.

Giving a befitting reply to the trolls, Karan said, "There was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest; they were earnest. They spoke and shared so much, and they were so gracious. And then you’re f***ing talking about something nonsense."

"I mean, what do you know about somebody’s personal life and marriage? Tu apne ghar pe dekh na. (Look into your own house) I want to show them all my f***ing middle finger," he added.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 in an intimitate wedding ceremony in Italy's Lake Como after dating for several years.

