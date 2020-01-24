‘The Forgotten Army’ Has Its Heart and Politics in the Right Place

The story is set in the 1990s where an INA veteran, Colonel Sodhi (MK Raina) revisits his experiences along with his great-nephew, Amar (Karanvir Malhotra). As they sift through old newspaper articles, Colonel Sodhi admits that his story is deeply intertwined with that of Maya Srinivasan (Sharvari Wagh), a Singapore-born photojournalist who had never been to India, yet ended up joining the INA. In this, Khan reads his audience right by bringing in a love story, a trope that always serves filmmakers well in this country. With the young Sodhi (Sunny Kaushal) and Maya driving forward the narrative, Khan finds a softer sub-plot to tell an otherwise largely violent story, all the while maintaining a balance that works for a larger ’television’ audience.